NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading Down 6%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 712,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 780,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

The company has a market cap of $583.70 million, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 836,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

