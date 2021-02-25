Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $339.28 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 55.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $339.28 million and $177.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,760.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.61 or 0.03186172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.00388253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.65 or 0.01057512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.00413910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00389706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00269578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00023491 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,078,428,130 coins and its circulating supply is 24,068,201,110 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

