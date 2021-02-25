NEST Protocol (NEST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.60 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.22 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.99 or 0.00498058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00067401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00081566 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00481010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00073727 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.