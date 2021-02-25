NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. NetApp updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.06-1.14 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.06 to $1.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $10.36 on Thursday, hitting $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,627. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

