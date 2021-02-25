NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $68.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTAP. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

