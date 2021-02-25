NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Trading Down 14.5%

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.22 and last traded at $61.21. 6,269,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 2,008,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

