NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $34,215.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,855 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $39.96. 17,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,798. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

