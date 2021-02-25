Netlist (NLST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NLST traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,469. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $225.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

In other Netlist news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $555,717.15. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NLST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

