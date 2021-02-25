NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Shares Gap Down to $60.00

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78), but opened at GBX 56 ($0.73). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 32,569 shares.

The company has a market cap of £8.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.43.

About NetScientific (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

