NETSTREIT (NTST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NTST stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

