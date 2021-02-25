Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 3,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,045. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 54,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $202,445.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,919.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,201.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,671 shares of company stock valued at $373,229. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

