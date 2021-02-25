Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 3,179 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,589,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 567,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $75,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

