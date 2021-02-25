Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.99

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $164.05 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.98 or 0.00502944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00067239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00081080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00057743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.69 or 0.00483719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00072756 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 165,154,108 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,153,559 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

