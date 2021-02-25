Neutron (NTRN) Price Down 52.9% This Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $264,989.65 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutron has traded down 52.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00032670 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.