Neutron (NTRN) Reaches Market Cap of $264,989.65

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $264,989.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00032670 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

