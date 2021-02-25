Neutron (NTRN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 99.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Neutron has a market cap of $657,247.49 and approximately $10.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00029565 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

