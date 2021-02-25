Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

NYSE NVRO traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.14. 614,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,170. Nevro has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.85.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

