New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) (CVE:NAM) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) (CVE:NAM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.17, but opened at C$0.20. New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 481,051 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 19.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.06 million and a PE ratio of -28.33.

New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) Company Profile (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

