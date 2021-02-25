New Century AIM VCT 2 (LON:NCA2) Trading Up 7.2%

New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (LON:NCA2) shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68). 14,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 12,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

New Century AIM VCT 2 Company Profile (LON:NCA2)

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

