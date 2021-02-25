New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%.

NASDAQ:NMFC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.23. 3,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,255.74 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other news, Director David Ogens acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

