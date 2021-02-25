New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.14-0.15 for the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

SNR stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.71 million, a PE ratio of -57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

