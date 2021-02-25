New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 93,708 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,708 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.99% of Wolverine World Wide worth $25,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWW stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.