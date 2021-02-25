New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,670 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after buying an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 143,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,945,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -101.23 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

