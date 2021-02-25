New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 77,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of Berry Global Group worth $28,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

