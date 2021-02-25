New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.57% of STAG Industrial worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

