New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of CDW worth $28,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $162.10 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.