New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.97% of FirstCash worth $27,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth approximately $24,690,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in FirstCash by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,929,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 257,832 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,571,000 after purchasing an additional 176,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,932,000 after purchasing an additional 158,735 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in FirstCash by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $85.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

