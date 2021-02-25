New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $27,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 417.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,735 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $300.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.37 and its 200 day moving average is $330.93.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

