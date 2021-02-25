New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.09 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of PPL worth $26,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 71,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 208,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 55,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.