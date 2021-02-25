New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.10 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $27,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

