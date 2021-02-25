New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.18 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Lyft worth $28,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 983,228 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,841,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $188,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lyft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,692,000 after acquiring an additional 117,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $196,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 874,121 shares of company stock worth $43,764,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

