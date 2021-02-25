New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.38 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Masco worth $29,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 478.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

