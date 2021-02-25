New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $30.45 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,729 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of A. O. Smith worth $30,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,306 shares of company stock worth $625,444. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:AOS opened at $61.30 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

