New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,929 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Arch Capital Group worth $27,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,442,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,867,000 after acquiring an additional 94,867 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 818,577 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,269 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

