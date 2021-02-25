New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.68% of Wyndham Destinations worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

NYSE WYND opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

