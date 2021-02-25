New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $26,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $288.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.71.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,472 shares of company stock worth $22,290,514. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

