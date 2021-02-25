New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of CarMax worth $28,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CarMax by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX stock opened at $121.84 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

