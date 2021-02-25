New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $28,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after buying an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after buying an additional 2,564,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after buying an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,180,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.