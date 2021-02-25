New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,098 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.44% of Post worth $29,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Post by 126.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after buying an additional 647,655 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Post by 33.6% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its position in Post by 1,301.0% during the third quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 129,880 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Post during the third quarter worth $7,333,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Post by 2,479.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Post stock opened at $98.14 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,270.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.34.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.