New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,135 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.41% of Sanmina worth $29,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 26.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 199.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

