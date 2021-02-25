New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,500 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $26,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $106.31 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

