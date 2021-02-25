New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,700 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Expedia Group worth $26,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 990,865 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,094,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,338,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $162.78 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

