New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,653 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.45% of FLIR Systems worth $25,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FLIR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.45.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

