New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,785 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.50% of Choice Hotels International worth $29,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after buying an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 299,394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,323,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,993,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH stock opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

