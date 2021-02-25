New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,236 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.49% of BWX Technologies worth $28,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $8,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of BWXT opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

