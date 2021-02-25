New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,271 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,271 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of The Toro worth $26,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average of $88.69. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

