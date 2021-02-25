New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,016 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.10% of Albany International worth $26,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Albany International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

