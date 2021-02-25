New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,600 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 147.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $151.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

