New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 39,795 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.44% of PVH worth $29,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in PVH by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH stock opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

