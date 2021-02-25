New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,030 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Snap-on worth $26,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $206.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

